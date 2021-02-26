Insider Buying: boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) insider Iain McDonald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

Shares of LON:BOO traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 336.90 ($4.40). 5,205,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,225. The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. boohoo group plc has a one year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

