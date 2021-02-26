Insider Buying: CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,430,408.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$912,500.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Holland purchased 96,100 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,585,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Holland bought 3,900 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,765.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,693,160.00.

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$17.55. 751,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$23.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIX. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.