Insider Buying: Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.73 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,157,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,003,102.99.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Peter Bernier purchased 50,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Peter Bernier acquired 9,900 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,840.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Bernier bought 100 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$145.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Peter Bernier acquired 36,100 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,453.30.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bernier purchased 15,099 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,397.51.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bernier purchased 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,880.00.

Prosper Gold stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$33.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$2.40.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

