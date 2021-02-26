Insider Buying: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Major Shareholder Acquires 44,400 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PRTA opened at $22.60 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $902.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.