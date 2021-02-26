Insider Buying: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $366.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

