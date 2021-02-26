Insider Buying: Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Purchases C$29,150.00 in Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.33. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.