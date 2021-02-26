Insider Buying: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys $99,120.00 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. Analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

