Insider Buying: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Purchases $1,249,921.20 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

