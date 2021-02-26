Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $119,112.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $119,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,080 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $40.20 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $30,167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $16,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

