Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 16,487 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $4,573,988.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $314.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.52.

Get Carvana alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.96.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.