Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 1,862 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $135,888.76.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.10 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.