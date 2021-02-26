Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells 18,129 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 18,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,499,268.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,951.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PATK opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

