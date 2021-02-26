Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $333,685.43 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Kara Hamilton sold 5,250 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $362,407.50.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

