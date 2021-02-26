Insider Selling: Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Insider Sells $508,660.88 in Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

