Insider Selling: SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SSY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.