Insider Selling: The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Sells $198,648.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

