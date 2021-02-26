Insider Selling: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CEO Sells $5,591,568.69 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

