Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.83, for a total value of C$18,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,329 shares in the company, valued at C$18,875,031.07.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.14, for a total value of C$27,042.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total value of C$681,512.16.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$92.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.62. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIH shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.00.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

