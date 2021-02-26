Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Sells $613,710.57 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 83.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after purchasing an additional 547,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,309,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,644,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

