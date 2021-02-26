Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $148,200.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $145,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $76,766.13.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.09 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.