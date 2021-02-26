Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CAO Sells $473,926.70 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $497.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.13. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $515.82.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.