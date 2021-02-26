Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

IBP traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,632. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

