Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.86 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.67 on Thursday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

