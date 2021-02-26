Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $64.58. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

