Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

