Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $62,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

AMRS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.