Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.79. 4,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.22 and its 200-day moving average is $445.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,944 shares of company stock worth $23,573,348. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

