Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.48. 2,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,036. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

