Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Booking by 81.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $361,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Booking by 23.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Booking by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,091.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,270.57. 7,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

