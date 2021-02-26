Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPL. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.98.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

