Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $98.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.