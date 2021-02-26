Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 60.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.14.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

