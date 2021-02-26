Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

Intuit stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.14.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.