Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $458.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.14.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.