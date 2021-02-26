Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.97. 35,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.14.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

