Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.73.

IONS stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $568,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,425.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $361,959.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

