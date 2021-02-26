IOOF Holdings Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings Ltd (ASX:IFL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Renato Mota 239,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st.

About IOOF

IOOF Holdings Ltd provides financial advice, portfolio management and administration, and investment management services in Australia. It offers financial planning advice and stockbroking services, such as investment research, training, compliance support, and access to financial products. The company also provides administration and management services through master trust platforms, which offer a single access point to a range of investment products.

