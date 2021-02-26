iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXXB) Trading Down 4%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXXB)’s share price fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.48. 59,693,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

