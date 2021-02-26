iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Colliers Securities

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.77.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.96. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,750 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,792 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.