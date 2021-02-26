Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Shares Gap Up to $361.25

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.25 ($4.72), but opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.93). Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.93), with a volume of 961 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £705.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2,822.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.82.

Get Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Eamonn Rothwell bought 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,505,400 ($1,966,814.74).

About Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.