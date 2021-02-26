Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

IRWD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 74,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 373,810 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

