iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459,983 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 1.48% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $245,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.47. 3,865,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,474,416. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

