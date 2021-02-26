iShares Core High Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,889 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,657% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

HDV opened at $91.40 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter.

