iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 6,473.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,001 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $39,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,270.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 297,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 159,879 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 532,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 111,356 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter.

AOM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 23,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

