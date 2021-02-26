iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.08.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

