iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after buying an additional 284,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,722,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,456,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.68. 788,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

