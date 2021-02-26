iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,569 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded down $6.47 on Friday, hitting $161.60. 2,155,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

