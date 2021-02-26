iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $157.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.