iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.