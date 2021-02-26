iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after acquiring an additional 376,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $144.34. The company had a trading volume of 222,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,107. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $148.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

